The most common medical debt collection complaints

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau sent more than 60,000 debt collection complaints in 2022, and 8,500 (15%) of those were about attempts to collect a medical bill, according to the agency's annual Fair Debt Collection Practices Act report released in November.

Here are the most commonly reported medical debt complaints:

The medical bill being collected has already been paid or should have been paid by someone else.

Medical bills are being collected long after services were provided, sometimes even a decade after receiving medical care.

Medical bills that patients have no prior knowledge of appear on their credit reports.

The amount being collected was inaccurate.

Read the full report here.