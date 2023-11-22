The most common medical debt collection complaints

Andrew Cass -

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau sent more than 60,000 debt collection complaints in 2022, and 8,500 (15%) of those were about attempts to collect a medical bill, according to the agency's annual Fair Debt Collection Practices Act report released in November. 

Here are the most commonly reported medical debt complaints:

  • The medical bill being collected has already been paid or should have been paid by someone else. 
  • Medical bills are being collected long after services were provided, sometimes even a decade after receiving medical care. 
  • Medical bills that patients have no prior knowledge of appear on their credit reports. 
  • The amount being collected was inaccurate. 

