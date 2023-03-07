The issues that drive patients to leave negative reviews

Quality of care delivered was by far the top reason patients left negative reviews of a healthcare provider, according to a survey from digital health platform Tebra released March 6.

Tebra surveyed 1,221 people in November to assess their healthcare preferences, according to the survey.

Sixteen percent of those surveyed said they have left a negative review of a provider, according to the report. Here is what prompted the negative feedback:

1. Quality of care delivered: 42 percent

2. Issues with cost of billing: 14 percent

3. Issues with front desk or staff: 13 percent

4. Physician or dentist's demeanor: 11 percent

5. Wait times at appointments: 7 percent

6. Canceled appointments: 5 percent

7. Amount of time spent with the physician or dentist: 4 percent

8. Lack of access to timely appointment: 3 percent

9. Issues with parking or getting to the practice: 1 percent