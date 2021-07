The hospital with the biggest community health investment in each state, per Lown ranking

Public hospitals are well-represented among the list of U.S. hospitals that invest the most money in community health, according to a ranking published July 12 by nonpartisan healthcare think tank the Lown Institute.

The Lown Institute examined 3,641 hospitals based on Medicaid revenue, charity care spending and other community health investments. Data came from hospital cost reports filed with CMS and IRS 990 forms from 2018.

Below is a list of each state's top hospital for community health investment:

Alaska

Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage)

Alabama

Citizens Baptist Medical Center (Talladega)

Arkansas

Johnson Regional Medical Center (Clarksville)

Arizona

Valleywise Health Medical Center (Phoenix)

California

Paradise Valley Hospital (National City)

Colorado

North Suburban Medical Center (Thornton)

Connecticut

Bridgeport Hospital

Washington, D.C.

United Medical Center

Delaware

Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus (Dover)

Florida

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)

Georgia

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)

Hawaii

Kona Community Hospital (Kealakekua)

Iowa

MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center

Idaho

West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)

Illinois

Red Bud Regional Hospital

Indiana

Eskenazi Hospital (Indianapolis)

Kansas

Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital (Ulysses)

Kentucky

Jane Todd Crawford Hospital (Greensburg)

Louisiana

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center (Houma)

Massachusetts

Cambridge Health Alliance

Maryland

UMD Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)

Maine

Waldo County General Hospital (Belfast)

Michigan

Hurley Medical Center (Flint)

Minnesota

Tri County Hospital (Wadena)

Missouri

St. Alexius Hospital (St. Louis)

Mississippi

Merit Health Madison (Canton)

Montana

St. Luke Community Hospital (Ronan)

North Carolina

Atrium Health Anson (Wadesboro)

North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital

Nebraska

Regional West Medical Center (Scottsbluff)

New Hampshire

Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (Colebrook)

New Jersey

The University Hospital (Newark)

New Mexico

Lea Regional Medical Center (Hobbs)

Nevada

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas)

New York

Elmhurst Hospital Center (New York City)

Ohio

Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Oklahoma

OU Medical Center (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

St. Charles Madras

Pennsylvania

Mercy Catholic Medical Center - Mercy Fitzgerald (Darby)

Rhode Island

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital (North Providence)

South Carolina

Colleton Medical Center (Walterboro)

South Dakota

Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center (Chamberlain)

Tennessee

Nashville General Hospital

Texas

Lamb Healthcare Center (Littlefield)

Utah

Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

Virginia

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (Fredericksburg)

Vermont

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (St. Johnsbury)

Washington

Three Rivers Hospital (Brewster)

Wisconsin

ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

West Virginia

Williamson Memorial Hospital

Wyoming

North Big Horn Hospital Clinic (Lovell)