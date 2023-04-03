The first 5 states to disenroll residents from Medicaid: 7 notes

Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, New Hampshire and South Dakota will be the first states to terminate Medicaid coverage for residents deemed ineligible, CNN reported April 1.

A pandemic-era prohibition that prevented states from removing residents from Medicaid ended April 1, and some states are moving more quickly than others to remove residents from the plans. Five states will start cutting coverage in April, followed by 14 more in May and 20 in June. All states must complete redeterminations over the next 14 months, according to the report.

Idaho has been monitoring eligibility on an ongoing basis and plans to complete reevaluations by September, touting the fastest timeline in the country, according to the report. Of 450,000 residents in the program, 150,000 don't qualify or haven't completed proper procedures.

South Dakota plans to begin Medicaid terminations in April, though some adults may be eligible again in July when the state's Medicaid expansion program begins. More than 22,000 of 152,000 residents enrolled appear to be ineligible, according to the report.

Here are four more statistics:

An estimated 15 million people, including 6.7 million children, could lose Medicaid coverage due to ineligibility or procedural reasons, such as not completing renewal forms. Of those, 8.2 million will no longer qualify, according to an analysis by the Department of Health and Human Services.