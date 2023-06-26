The career backgrounds of 4 for-profit CFOs

Tenet Healthcare's next CFO comes to the Dallas-based health system with a background working for pharmaceutical companies.

Sun Park — who will become Tenet's CFO in 2024 following the retirement of Dan Cancelmi — has served as executive vice president and group CFO for pharmaceutical distribution and strategic global sourcing since 2018. Before joining AmerisourceBergen, he worked at AstraZeneca from 2011 to 2012 and MedImmune from 2001 to 2011, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also previously served a healthcare investment banking analyst for Merrill Lynch from 1998 to 2000.

Here are the career backgrounds of four for-profit health system CFOs, including Mr. Park's predecessor:

Dan Cancelmi, Tenet: Mr. Cancelmi began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he served in various positions, including in the company's national accounting and SEC unit. He joined Tenet in 1999 as CFO of Hahnemann University Hospital, a former Tenet hospital in Philadelphia, before moving to Tenet's corporate office in Dallas. He served in various finance positions for Tenet, including controller and principal accounting officer, before becoming CFO. He is retiring at the end of 2023.

Steve Filton, Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): Mr. Filton joined UHS in 1985 as director of corporate accounting after spending six years in the audit division of the accounting firm Arthur Anderson. He was named CFO in 2003 and previously served as controller and secretary.

Kevin Hammons, Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): Mr. Hammons joined CHS in 1997 from Ernst & Young, where he spent 10 years in various positions in the assurance and advisory services practice, working with both public and privately held companies. Mr. Hammons has held a number of financial leadership roles at CHS, including overseeing accounting and financial reporting, SEC reporting, budgeting, design and implementation of financial systems and processes, capital market transactions, corporate finance and treasury management functions and the company's divestiture program. He became CFO in 2020.

William Rutherford, HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Mr. Rutherford has spent 34 years at HCA across two stints with the health system. He joined HCA in 1986 as a staff auditor. His roles during his first stint included CFO for the Georgia Division and CFO for the Eastern Group. He left HCA in 2005 to start his own training and education company, which led to work with several private equity ventures. He later served as COO of Psychiatric Solutions, a behavioral health services provider. He returned to HCA in 2008. He was named CFO in 2013, previously serving as the COO of the health system's clinical and physician services group.