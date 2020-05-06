The best, worst states for healthcare payment reform
Maine and New Hampshire are the only states to receive an "A" score for their healthcare price transparency efforts, according to Catalyst for Payment Reform's 2020 report card.
For the report card, states were awarded a letter grade based on the following criteria:
- If they have legislation mandating the creation of an all-payer claims database
- If they have any form of healthcare price information available to consumers
- If patients can request price information before receiving services
- If there is a provision for publishing a public report on healthcare prices
- If there is a provision for posting healthcare prices on a public website
- If the state has a publicly accessible, mandated website
Thirty-four states received an "F" grade because they either didn't have an all-payer claims database or didn't mandate healthcare price transparency websites.
Here's how all 50 states stacked up:
A
Maine
New Hampshire
B
Colorado
Connecticut
Maryland
Massachusetts
C
Florida
Minnesota
New Mexico
Oregon
Virginia
D
Arkansas
California
Utah
Vermont
Washington
F
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Delaware
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
