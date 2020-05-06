The best, worst states for healthcare payment reform

Maine and New Hampshire are the only states to receive an "A" score for their healthcare price transparency efforts, according to Catalyst for Payment Reform's 2020 report card.

For the report card, states were awarded a letter grade based on the following criteria:

If they have legislation mandating the creation of an all-payer claims database

If they have any form of healthcare price information available to consumers

If patients can request price information before receiving services

If there is a provision for publishing a public report on healthcare prices

If there is a provision for posting healthcare prices on a public website

If the state has a publicly accessible, mandated website

Thirty-four states received an "F" grade because they either didn't have an all-payer claims database or didn't mandate healthcare price transparency websites.

Here's how all 50 states stacked up:

A

Maine

New Hampshire



B

Colorado

Connecticut

Maryland

Massachusetts



C

Florida

Minnesota

New Mexico

Oregon

Virginia



D

Arkansas

California

Utah

Vermont

Washington



F

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

More articles on healthcare finance:

More than $1B in bailout funds go to CHS, HCA and UHS

214-bed Kentucky hospital closes

Cash crunch from COVID-19 could force 100 hospitals to close

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.