The average cost of a hospital COVID-19 test in each state

The cost of getting a standard COVID-19 test at hospitals varies drastically by state, according to a nationwide study conducted by Hospital Pricing Specialists.

For the analysis, Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed billing data from 2,862 hospitals across the U.S. to determine the average price of a nasal swab COVID-19 test. The claims reviewed had the Current Procedural Terminology code 87635.

The state with the highest average cost is New Jersey at a price of $302, whereas the lowest cost is in Maryland at $62.

Here is the average charge for a hospital nasal swab COVID-19 test in the 50 states and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama — $190

Alaska — $201

Arizona — $141

Arkansas — $240

California — $143

Colorado — $146

Connecticut — $137

Delaware — $115

District of Columbia — $249

Florida — $129

Georgia — $198

Hawaii — $226

Idaho — $125

Illinois — $188

Indiana — $176

Iowa — $143

Kansas — $147

Kentucky — $142

Louisiana — $174

Maine — $215

Maryland — $62

Massachusetts — $169

Michigan — $134

Minnesota — $175

Mississippi — $158

Missouri — $161

Montana — $122

Nebraska — $173

Nevada — $111

New Hampshire — $190

New Jersey — $302

New Mexico — $172

New York — $175

North Carolina — $140

North Dakota — $141

Ohio — $161

Oklahoma — $174

Oregon — $141

Pennsylvania — $166

Rhode Island — $91

South Carolina — $113

South Dakota —$161

Tennessee — $140

Texas — $167

Utah — $149

Vermont — $169

Virginia — $122

Washington — $185

West Virginia — $161

Wisconsin — $151

Wyoming — $149

