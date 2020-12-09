The average cost of a hospital COVID-19 test in each state
The cost of getting a standard COVID-19 test at hospitals varies drastically by state, according to a nationwide study conducted by Hospital Pricing Specialists.
For the analysis, Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed billing data from 2,862 hospitals across the U.S. to determine the average price of a nasal swab COVID-19 test. The claims reviewed had the Current Procedural Terminology code 87635.
The state with the highest average cost is New Jersey at a price of $302, whereas the lowest cost is in Maryland at $62.
Here is the average charge for a hospital nasal swab COVID-19 test in the 50 states and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama — $190
Alaska — $201
Arizona — $141
Arkansas — $240
California — $143
Colorado — $146
Connecticut — $137
Delaware — $115
District of Columbia — $249
Florida — $129
Georgia — $198
Hawaii — $226
Idaho — $125
Illinois — $188
Indiana — $176
Iowa — $143
Kansas — $147
Kentucky — $142
Louisiana — $174
Maine — $215
Maryland — $62
Massachusetts — $169
Michigan — $134
Minnesota — $175
Mississippi — $158
Missouri — $161
Montana — $122
Nebraska — $173
Nevada — $111
New Hampshire — $190
New Jersey — $302
New Mexico — $172
New York — $175
North Carolina — $140
North Dakota — $141
Ohio — $161
Oklahoma — $174
Oregon — $141
Pennsylvania — $166
Rhode Island — $91
South Carolina — $113
South Dakota —$161
Tennessee — $140
Texas — $167
Utah — $149
Vermont — $169
Virginia — $122
Washington — $185
West Virginia — $161
Wisconsin — $151
Wyoming — $149
