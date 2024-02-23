The 3 companies initiating 58% of surprise billing disputes

There were 288,810 No Surprises Act disputes initiated through the federal independent dispute resolution portal in the first six months of 2023, which was 13 times greater than federal departments initially estimated.

CMS said in a Feb. 15 report that the majority of disputes were brought forth by a small number of initiating parties or their representatives. Many of the top initiators were (or were represented by) large practice management companies, medical practices, or revenue cycle management companies representing hundreds of individual practices, providers or facilities.

Three companies were responsible for about 58% of all disputes in the first six months of 2023: