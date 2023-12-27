The 18 rural emergency hospitals, by state

Eighteen hospitals have converted to the rural emergency designation since the law that created the designation took effect in January, according to data from University of North Carolina's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research in Chapel Hill.

Here are the hospitals that have converted to rural emergency status, by state:

Arkansas

St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center (Pocahontas)

Georgia

Blue Ridge Medical Center

Irwin County Hospital (Ocilla)

Kansas

South Central Kansas Medical Center (Arkansas City)

Louisiana

Assumption Community Hospital (Napoleonville)

Michigan

Sturgis Hospital

Mississippi

Alliance Healthcare System (Holly Springs)

Jefferson County Hospital (Fayette)

Panola Medical Center (Batesville)

New Mexico

Guadalupe County Hospital (Santa Rosa)

Oklahoma

Stillwater Medical - Blackwell

Stillwater Medical - Perry

Harper County Community Hospital (Buffalo)

Tennessee

Tristar Ashland City Medical Center

Texas

Anson General Hospital

Crosbyton Clinic Hospital

Falls Community Hospital and Clinic (Marlin)

St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - San Augustine