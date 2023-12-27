The 18 rural emergency hospitals, by state

Eighteen hospitals have converted to the rural emergency designation since the law that created the designation took effect in January, according to data from University of North Carolina's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research in Chapel Hill.
Here are the hospitals that have converted to rural emergency status, by state:
Arkansas
St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center (Pocahontas)
Georgia
Blue Ridge Medical Center
Irwin County Hospital (Ocilla)
Kansas
South Central Kansas Medical Center (Arkansas City)
Louisiana
Assumption Community Hospital (Napoleonville)
Michigan
Sturgis Hospital
Mississippi
Alliance Healthcare System (Holly Springs)
Jefferson County Hospital (Fayette)
Panola Medical Center (Batesville)
New Mexico
Guadalupe County Hospital (Santa Rosa)
Oklahoma
Stillwater Medical - Blackwell
Stillwater Medical - Perry
Harper County Community Hospital (Buffalo)
Tennessee
Tristar Ashland City Medical Center
Texas
Anson General Hospital
Crosbyton Clinic Hospital
Falls Community Hospital and Clinic (Marlin)
St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - San Augustine