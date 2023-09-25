Texas offering $4.5M for rural emergency hospitals

Texas has earmarked $4.5 million in grant opportunities for four hospitals in the state that converted to the new rural emergency hospital designation earlier this year.

The grants can be used to supplement operational expenses, serve debt payments, make facility repairs or purchase or rent equipment, according to a Sept. 25 news release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Each of the four hospitals can receive up to $1.1 million for the two-year grants, according to the release. The hospitals can receive $750,000 for the first year and $375,000 for the second.

The rural emergency hospital designation — which took effect Jan. 1 — aims to curb rural hospital closures by offering them a chance to close infrequently used inpatient beds and focus on outpatient and emergency department services.

The Texas hospitals that have converted to rural emergency facilities are: