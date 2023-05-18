Texas medical billing transparency legislation heads to governor's desk

A Texas bill that would require hospitals to provide an itemized bill when billing for medical services passed the state Legislature on May 17 and is headed to the governor's desk.

Currently, patients can request an itemized bill but cannot get it automatically. Under the legislation, the itemized bill would have to include the amount the hospital would accept as full payment for each service or supply, a plain language description of the charge, and the billing codes and costs provided to third parties involved in reimbursement.

Under the amended version of the legislation, the bill applies to hospitals and healthcare facilities, but not to physicians or federally qualified healthcare facilities.