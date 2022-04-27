Texas hospital to shut down

Services offered at Cleveland (Texas) Emergency Hospital are being consolidated to Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, according to Bluebonnet News.

Both hospitals are part of Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospitals Systems. EHS CEO Michael Adkins said Cleveland Emergency Hospital will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients after services are consolidated on April 29, according to the report. Surgical services were already transitioned from Cleveland Emergency Hospital to Texas Emergency Hospital.

Mr. Adkins said combining the two hospitals will allow EHS to provide "the best healthcare" and expand its "impact within the community," according to Bluebonnet News.



"Emergency Hospital Systems is excited about the future," he said, according to the report.



Texas has lost more than 20 hospitals since 2005, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.