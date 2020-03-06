Tennessee hospital waives medical bills for tornado victims

The 82 patients who visited Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center for tornado-related injuries will not get a bill from the hospital, according to The Herald-Citizen.

The hospital plans to bill patients' insurance, but said it will write off any costs the patient may owe.

Patients may still receive bills for ambulance rides, from independent physicians or from other hospitals if they were transferred, Cookeville Regional Medical Center CFO Steve Ramey told the publication.

"We're trying to contact all those hospitals to let them know how we're handling it," Mr. Ramey told the publication. "We don't know what they'll do, but this is what we're doing."

The 82 patients have been notified.

The National Weather Service still is surveying the damage after eight tornadoes ripped through the state this week, killing 25 people, according to local news station WTVF.

