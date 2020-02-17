Tennessee hospital loses employees after missing payroll

Employees at Jellico (Tenn.) Community Hospital say they're owed two paychecks, according to WVLT News.

Jellico Community Hospital is one of several hospitals owned by West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Rennova Health that have been plagued by payroll problems in recent months. Some employees have been forced to leave their jobs at Jellico Community Hospital because they can't afford to work without being paid, they told WVLT.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is seeking answers from Rennova about the financial situation of its hospitals in Tennessee. She recently sent a letter to Rennova Health CEO Seamus Lagan seeking information about whether the company has capital to support its hospitals.

In his response, Mr. Lagan said he's working on securing capital for Rennova and its hospitals. He noted that the closure of one of its hospitals, Jamestown (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, in 2019 created a "significant disruption" to Rennova's business strategy.

More articles on healthcare finance:

'Critically understaffed': Lawmakers, patients and staff blast HCA's takeover of Mission Health

453 rural hospitals vulnerable to closure: 6 things to know

How a Massachusetts hospital's faulty data slashed Medicare payments statewide

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.