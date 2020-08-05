Tenet to end some inpatient services at 2 Massachusetts hospitals

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has submitted 90-day closure notices for some inpatient medical services at two hospitals in Massachusetts.

Tenet sent the closure notices for all inpatient care at Nantick, Mass.-based Leonard Morse Hospital and pediatric inpatient care at Framingham (Mass.) Union Hospital.

At Leonard Morse Hospital, the proposal calls for the closure of medical/surgical services, the intensive care unit, operating rooms, the emergency department and outpatient rehabilitation services. Inpatient care at Leonard Morse Hospital is expected to end Oct. 24.

The Natick hospital will continue to offer psychiatric care, sleep lab services and CT imaging.

In addition, the notice calls for the closure of the inpatient pediatric unit at Framingham Union Hospital. The closure would occur in late November, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health must approve the changes.

Leonard Morse Hospital and Framingham Union Hospital are part of Framingham-based MetroWest Health System, owned by Tenet.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Summa Health brings back 654 furloughed employees

HHS extends application deadline for some provider relief funding

Avoiding furloughs, layoffs aided UMass Memorial's financial recovery, CEO says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.