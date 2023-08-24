Tenet insiders sell $2.5M in shares

A number of insiders at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare have sold $2.5 million worth of shares in the company over the past 12 months.

Paola Arbour, the system's executive vice president and chief information officer; Thomas Arnst, its chief administrative officer and general counsel; and Tammy Romo, its executive vice president and CFO, have offloaded shares since March.

In total, Tenet insiders sold more than they bought over the past year, according to an analysis from software company Simply Wall Street.

Investors raised concerns earlier this month as a similar story unfolded at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. A number of prominent insiders have sold shares over the past 12 months, including its chief information officer and chief clinical officer.



Becker's has reached out to Tenet and will update this story if more information becomes available.