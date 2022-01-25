TailorMed, UnityPoint Health partner to reduce treatment cost

Financial navigation technology company TailorMed and UnityPoint Health, a network of hospitals, clinics and home care services, are partnering to help bring down the cost of treatment for patients.

Through the partnership, UnityPoint's Medication Assistance Program will use TailorMed's platform to find patients at risk of financial problems and provide them with resources, according to a Jan. 25 TailorMed news release.

Additionally, UnityPoint will be able to access TailorMed's technology — such as its financial navigation, pharmacy and financial insights solutions —to serve patients' financial needs.

"We're committed to ensuring that our patients have access to lifesaving medications, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Gary Robb, vice president and chief pharmacy officer at UnityPoint Health. "We're confident that TailorMed's cutting-edge technology and vast network will enable us to amplify our efforts to ease the financial burden of care."