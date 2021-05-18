Sutter's operating loss shrinks to $49M in Q2

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health saw its operating loss narrow in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, according to unaudited financial documents.

Four things to know:



1. Sutter recorded a $49 million operating loss for the three months ending March 31, compared to a $236 million operating loss in the same period a year prior. The improvement comes as revenue increased for the 24-hospital system.

2. Second-quarter operating revenues for the health system totaled $3.4 billion, up $255 million year over year. Sutter saw its patient services revenue increase by $188 million year over year, primarily because of COVID-19 recovery.

3. The health system's second-quarter operating expenses grew 2 percent year over year to $3.5 billion, with salaries and employee benefits costs increasing $16 million year over year because of pensions and state-mandated COVID-19 paid time off.

4. Sutter ended the quarter with a net income of $189 million, compared to a $1.1 billion loss in the same period a year before. The health system attributed the improvement to a decrease in operating losses and increased investment income. Its operating margin grew year over year from 1.4 percent to 7.4 percent.

