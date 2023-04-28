Struggling Hawaii hospital set to receive $18M

The Hawaii legislature has set aside $18.5 million for the struggling Kealakekua-based Kona Community Hospital to make repairs needed to keep the hospital open, the Hawaii Tribune Herald reported April 28.

The hospital's cooling and ventilation equipment is so old that the parts to fix it are no longer in circulation. The budget set aside $16.2 million for the more than 100-year-old hospital's infrastructure repairs and $2.3 million for pharmacy expansion.

"We are pleased that our state lawmakers recognize the essential role our hospital has in our community and are fully funding our request this legislative session," Kona Community Hospital CEO Clayton McGhan said in a statement. "Our extraordinary staff at Kona Community Hospital have worked hard to extend the life of our equipment and facilities while ensuring exceptional care. [The funding] will allow us to make necessary repairs so that our employees can focus on what they do best: providing quality, compassionate care for our families, friends, and neighbors."