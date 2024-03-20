Steward Texas hospital denies closure despite paused construction on new facility

Texarkana, Texas-based Wadley Regional Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, has denied rumors that the facility is closing its doors.

"In an effort to clarify and dismiss many of the rumors concerning Wadley Regional Medical Center, Wadley is not closing," the hospital said in a March 19 Facebook post. "We are open for business and continue to see patients in our ER, perform surgery, deliver babies and admit patients as needed."

News of the closure rumors come as Steward continues to face backlash over its struggling finances, particularly in Massachusetts, where the health system is looking to offload all of its nine hospitals in the state.

The Texas hospital signed a contract in January of 2023 with Birmingham, Ala.-based Robins and Morton, a construction company, to build a $227 million replacement facility, with plans to open by late 2025.

Construction for the facility has been on pause since February, a spokesperson for Robins and Morton confirmed with Becker's. The spokesperson could not provide a reason for the construction pause.

Becker's has reached out to Steward for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.