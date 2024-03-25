Steward rehab hospital to close April 2

Stoughton, Mass.-based New England Sinai Hospital, a rehabilitation hospital owned by Steward Health Care, is slated to close April 2.

The 182-bed hospital, first opened in 1927, has all relocated patients to nearby skilled nursing facilities ahead of the closure.

"As previously announced on March 13, New England Sinai Hospital will close on April 2 and all patients have been discharged in accordance with our plan filed with, and accepted by, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's March 25.

Steward first announced New England Sinai Hospital's planned closure in early December, attributing the decision to "chronic low reimbursement rates" for Medicare and Medicaid service. At the time, the organization said it was planning to place affected employees at other Steward hospitals in the state.

The Dallas-based system has since shared intentions to transfer ownership of its nine acute care hospitals in Massachusetts amid ongoing financial challenges.