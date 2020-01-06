Steward Health Care late paying property taxes in Utah

For-profit health system Steward Health Care owed the most of delinquent property tax payers in Utah, at over $1 million, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Dallas-based health system, which operates five hospitals in Utah, missed the state property tax deadline of Dec. 2, 2019.

At the time of the annual payment deadline, Steward Health Care owed $1.01 million. The million dollar missing tax payment included $474,578 from Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton, Utah; $480,607 in missing payment from Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi, Utah, and $58,280 from Davis Hospital Weber Campus in Roy, Utah.

Late tax payments in the state are penalized, and interest starts accruing from the date of missed payments.

Steward Health Care said that the taxes have now been paid in full.

Read the full report here.

