States with the lowest, highest final claims denial rates

The weighted average final claims denial rate for the five best-performing states was 1 percent through the first six months of 2023 compared to 7 percent for the bottom five, according to a report published Sept. 11 by Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm.

Crowe Revenue Cycle Analytics software monitors patient financial transactions from more than 1,800 hospitals and 200,000 physicians across the U.S. to help providers manage net revenue and monitor revenue cycle performance.

The states with the lowest final denial rates:

1. Hawaii: 0.4 percent

2. Connecticut: 1 percent

3. Utah: 1.1 percent

4. Minnesota: 1.2 percent

5. Louisiana: 1.3 percent

The states with the highest final denial rate:

1. Georgia: 10. 4 percent

2. Missouri: 10.3 percent

3. South Carolina: 8.6 percent

4. Michigan: 5.7 percent

5. Pennsylvania: 5.4 percent