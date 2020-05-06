State-by-state look at hospital revenue loss if commercial insurance paid Medicare rates

Hospitals would see their revenue fall about 35 percent on average if commercial payer rates were limited to what Medicare pays fee-for-service providers. However, the potential revenue losses vary widely by state, according to a new study published in Health Affairs.

For the study, researchers with Harvard Medical School in Boston looked at state-level price variation in the commercial market, and how it compared to Medicare, for a broader set of states and set of services than prior studies. The researchers analyzed what would happen to hospital revenue if commercial payers, whose rates are on average double Medicare's rates, mirrored Medicare.

Here are the estimated percent of revenues hospitals would have lost in 2017 if commercial payers paid the same rate as Medicare fee-for-service:

Between 40 percent and 50 percent:

Wyoming

Indiana

Oregon

Colorado

New Mexico

Wisconsin

Alaska

West Virginia

Washington

Idaho

New Hampshire



Between 39 percent and 30 percent:

Montana

Texas

California

Nebraska

Vermont

Maine

Utah

Ohio

South Dakota

Delaware

Illinois

New York

Virginia

Kansas

Oklahoma

Minnesota

Kentucky

Iowa

North Dakota

North Carolina

Arizona

Georgia

Florida

Pennsylvania

Nevada

New Jersey

Connecticut

Between 29 percent and 20 percent:

Missouri

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Tennessee

Mississippi

Hawaii

Rhode Island

Arkansas

Michigan



Between 19 percent and 10 percent

Alabama



