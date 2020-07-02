State-by-state breakdown of 36 critical access hospital closures
Nearly one in five Americans live in rural areas and depend on their local hospital for care. Since 2005, 171 of those hospitals have closed, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.
The number of rural hospital closures has steadily increased over the past three years, with a record-breaking 18 rural hospitals shutting down in 2019, according to the Sheps Center. Of the 171 rural hospitals that have shut down over the past 15 years, 63 were designated critical access hospitals. CMS gives that designation to hospitals with 25 or fewer beds that are in rural areas and located either more than 35 miles from the nearest hospital or more than 15 miles from another hospital in areas with mountainous terrains or only secondary roads.
Twenty-seven of the critical access hospitals that shut down since 2005 still provide some healthcare services, such as urgent care, primary care or long-term care. Listed below are the 36 critical access hospitals that have completely closed since Jan. 1, 2005, as tracked by the Sheps Center.
Alabama
Randolph Medical Center (Roanoke)
Arizona
Fort Yuma PHS Indian Hospital
Florence Community Healthcare
Cochise Regional Hospital (Douglas)
Arkansas
De Queen Medical Center
Florida
Campbellton-Graceville Hospital
Georgia
Taylor-Telfair Regional Hospital (Mcrae)
Charlton Memorial Hospital (Folkston)
Stewart-Webster Hospital (Richland)
Lower Oconee Community Hospital (Glenwood)
Indiana
St. Joseph's Hospital of Huntingburg
Kansas
Cedar Vale Community Hospital
Horton Community Hospital
Oswego Community Hospital
Kentucky
Nicholas County Hospital (Carlisle)
Minnesota
Minnewaska District Hospital (Starbuck)
Albany Area Hospital
Mississippi
Patient's Choice Medical Center of Humphreys County (Belzoni)
Pioneer Community Hospital of Newton
Quitman County Hospital (Marks)
Missouri
Southeast Health Center of Reynolds County (Ellington)
I-70 Community Hospital (Sweet Springs)
North Carolina
Yancey Community Medical Center (Burnsville)
Frye Regional Medical Center Alexander Campus (Taylorsville)
Vidant Pungo Hospital (Belhaven)
Yadkin Valley Community Hospital (Yadkinville)
Pennsylvania
Philipsburg Area Hospital
South Carolina
Fairfield Memorial Hospital (Winnsboro)
Texas
De Leon Hospital
Good Shepherd Medical Center (Linden)
Hunt Regional Community Hospital of Commerce
Little River Healthcare Rockdale Hospital
Virginia
Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County (Stuart)
Washington
Deer Park Hospital
West Virginia
Guyan Valley Hospital (Logan)
Richwood Area Community Hospital
