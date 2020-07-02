State-by-state breakdown of 36 critical access hospital closures

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) - Print  | 

Nearly one in five Americans live in rural areas and depend on their local hospital for care. Since 2005, 171 of those hospitals have closed, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

The number of rural hospital closures has steadily increased over the past three years, with a record-breaking 18 rural hospitals shutting down in 2019, according to the Sheps Center. Of the 171 rural hospitals that have shut down over the past 15 years, 63 were designated critical access hospitals. CMS gives that designation to hospitals with 25 or fewer beds that are in rural areas and located either more than 35 miles from the nearest hospital or more than 15 miles from another hospital in areas with mountainous terrains or only secondary roads.

Twenty-seven of the critical access hospitals that shut down since 2005 still provide some healthcare services, such as urgent care, primary care or long-term care. Listed below are the 36 critical access hospitals that have completely closed since Jan. 1, 2005, as tracked by the Sheps Center. 

Alabama
Randolph Medical Center (Roanoke) 

Arizona
Fort Yuma PHS Indian Hospital 
Florence Community Healthcare 
Cochise Regional Hospital (Douglas) 

Arkansas
De Queen Medical Center

Florida
Campbellton-Graceville Hospital 

Georgia 
Taylor-Telfair Regional Hospital (Mcrae) 
Charlton Memorial Hospital (Folkston) 
Stewart-Webster Hospital (Richland) 
Lower Oconee Community Hospital (Glenwood) 

Indiana
St. Joseph's Hospital of Huntingburg 

Kansas
Cedar Vale Community Hospital
Horton Community Hospital  
Oswego Community Hospital 

Kentucky
Nicholas County Hospital (Carlisle) 

Minnesota
Minnewaska District Hospital (Starbuck) 
Albany Area Hospital 

Mississippi
Patient's Choice Medical Center of Humphreys County (Belzoni) 
Pioneer Community Hospital of Newton 
Quitman County Hospital (Marks) 

Missouri 
Southeast Health Center of Reynolds County (Ellington) 
I-70 Community Hospital (Sweet Springs) 

North Carolina
Yancey Community Medical Center (Burnsville) 
Frye Regional Medical Center Alexander Campus (Taylorsville) 
Vidant Pungo Hospital (Belhaven) 
Yadkin Valley Community Hospital (Yadkinville) 

Pennsylvania
Philipsburg Area Hospital 

South Carolina
Fairfield Memorial Hospital (Winnsboro) 

Texas
De Leon Hospital 
Good Shepherd Medical Center (Linden) 
Hunt Regional Community Hospital of Commerce
Little River Healthcare Rockdale Hospital 

Virginia
Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County (Stuart) 

Washington
Deer Park Hospital 

West Virginia
Guyan Valley Hospital (Logan) 
Richwood Area Community Hospital 

More articles on healthcare finance:
Trinity Health furloughs, lays off another 1,000 workers
Elective surgery pause in Texas is bad credit news for hospital operators
6 latest hospital credit rating downgrades






© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers