State-by-state breakdown of 36 critical access hospital closures

Nearly one in five Americans live in rural areas and depend on their local hospital for care. Since 2005, 171 of those hospitals have closed, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

The number of rural hospital closures has steadily increased over the past three years, with a record-breaking 18 rural hospitals shutting down in 2019, according to the Sheps Center. Of the 171 rural hospitals that have shut down over the past 15 years, 63 were designated critical access hospitals. CMS gives that designation to hospitals with 25 or fewer beds that are in rural areas and located either more than 35 miles from the nearest hospital or more than 15 miles from another hospital in areas with mountainous terrains or only secondary roads.

Twenty-seven of the critical access hospitals that shut down since 2005 still provide some healthcare services, such as urgent care, primary care or long-term care. Listed below are the 36 critical access hospitals that have completely closed since Jan. 1, 2005, as tracked by the Sheps Center.

Alabama

Randolph Medical Center (Roanoke)

Arizona

Fort Yuma PHS Indian Hospital

Florence Community Healthcare

Cochise Regional Hospital (Douglas)

Arkansas

De Queen Medical Center

Florida

Campbellton-Graceville Hospital

Georgia

Taylor-Telfair Regional Hospital (Mcrae)

Charlton Memorial Hospital (Folkston)

Stewart-Webster Hospital (Richland)

Lower Oconee Community Hospital (Glenwood)

Indiana

St. Joseph's Hospital of Huntingburg

Kansas

Cedar Vale Community Hospital

Horton Community Hospital

Oswego Community Hospital

Kentucky

Nicholas County Hospital (Carlisle)

Minnesota

Minnewaska District Hospital (Starbuck)

Albany Area Hospital

Mississippi

Patient's Choice Medical Center of Humphreys County (Belzoni)

Pioneer Community Hospital of Newton

Quitman County Hospital (Marks)

Missouri

Southeast Health Center of Reynolds County (Ellington)

I-70 Community Hospital (Sweet Springs)

North Carolina

Yancey Community Medical Center (Burnsville)

Frye Regional Medical Center Alexander Campus (Taylorsville)

Vidant Pungo Hospital (Belhaven)

Yadkin Valley Community Hospital (Yadkinville)

Pennsylvania

Philipsburg Area Hospital

South Carolina

Fairfield Memorial Hospital (Winnsboro)

Texas

De Leon Hospital

Good Shepherd Medical Center (Linden)

Hunt Regional Community Hospital of Commerce

Little River Healthcare Rockdale Hospital

Virginia

Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County (Stuart)

Washington

Deer Park Hospital

West Virginia

Guyan Valley Hospital (Logan)

Richwood Area Community Hospital

More articles on healthcare finance:

Trinity Health furloughs, lays off another 1,000 workers

Elective surgery pause in Texas is bad credit news for hospital operators

6 latest hospital credit rating downgrades













© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.