St. Lawrence Health System lays off 26 employees on furlough

Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health Systems will permanently lay off 26 staffers who were placed on furlough this year, according to WWNY-TV.

In April, St. Lawrence Health System said it was furloughing 400 workers to help offset the revenue loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, 240 of those workers have been called back to work.

The system said it will eliminate 26 furloughed positions.

Affected employees will receive health insurance through the end of July. In addition, they can apply for other jobs in the health system, according to the report.

"Please know all the steps we are taking today are focused on ensuring our hospitals continue to offer the highest quality of care to our community well into the future," Jeremy Slaga, chief administrative officer of St. Lawrence, wrote in a memo to staff obtained by the TV station.

