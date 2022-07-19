St. Charles Health System struggling to recover from financial strains, layoffs

Following a series of layoffs across the four hospitals and ongoing financial troubles, Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System is trying to get itself back on track, KTVZ reported July 18.

The system has cut 181 positions in the last year, including two executive leadership positions. Human resources, information technology, project management and finance are the departments that have been most affected by these layoffs.

St. Charles Health System told KTVZ that two-thirds of its expenses is its workforce cost. Despite this, the system has 430 positions open it is looking to fill.

The health system has been experiencing ongoing financial strains, with expenditures outweighing profits by a large margin the past few years. To help combat these issues of staffing and finances, St. Charles has reinitiated an incident command system, which it hopes will help in prioritizing needs of its hospitals.