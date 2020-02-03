South Carolina hospital considers billing overhaul after operating loss

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center wants to improve its patient billing processes after ending its most recent fiscal year with a loss, according to T&D News.

Carol Koenecke-Grant, RMC's vice president of strategic planning and marketing, told the newspaper that changes may include automating manual processes and making RCM's billing more electronic-friendly.



The medical center's board of trustees discussed the possible changes during a regularly scheduled closed-door meeting Jan. 28. The board said the matter is a contractual issue, and didn't take any action after the meeting.



RMC ended the 2018-19 fiscal year with a $2.4 million deficit. A decrease in revenues from lower inpatient volumes pulled down the medical center's bottom line, according to T&D News.

