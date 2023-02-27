Some No Surprises Act payment determinations to resume

Certified independent dispute resolution entities can resume issuing No Surprises Act payment determinations involving out-of-network services and items furnished before Oct. 25, 2022, according to the American Hospital Association.

The resumption is effective Feb. 27, according to a Feb. 24 news release from the AHA. IDRs will continue to hold payment determinations for items or services furnished on or after Oct. 25, while HHS, the Labor Department and Treasury Department issue further guidance.

CMS on Feb. 10 instructed certified IDR entities to hold payment determinations following a Feb. 6 court ruling found revised arbitration process "continues to place a thumb on the scale" in favor of insurers and "that the challenged portions of the final rule are unlawful and must be set aside."