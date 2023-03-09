Shuttered California hospital owes $2 million to former employees

Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital owes about $2 million to former employees the hospital couldn't pay after its recent closure, a hospital board member confirmed to The Fresno Bee.

Stell Manfredi, vice chair of the hospital board, told the publication hospital records show the money is owed to former employees who didn't receive their full wages. He did not know how many employees had accrued vacation, sick time and comp time.



"No employee didn't get their paycheck that worked that week or that two-week period, but anything that we had on the books, we weren't able to pay at the time," Mr. Manfredi told The Fresno Bee. "That will get paid, hopefully, at a later date."

Madera Community officially closed at midnight on Dec. 30, after Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's plan to buy the hospital fell through. Trinity already owns and operates Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, Calif.

After Madera Community closed, Madera County and neighboring Fresno County declared states of emergency in January over care access issues, and three clinics affiliated with Madera Community also closed that month. In February, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted to end the state of emergency put in place the month prior, although capacity issues persisted in the wake of Madera Community's closure.

Currently, Madera Community employs and pays 32 peoples, including CEO Karen Paolinelli, who are needed to complete the hospital's closure while still hoping to be able to reopen, Ms. Paolinelli said, according to The Fresno Bee.





















