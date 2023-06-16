'Shock' turns to 'sadness' as California hospital to cut psychiatric care

Good Samaritan Hospital is planning to close its 18-bed inpatient psychiatric facility at its Mission Oaks Hospital in Los Gatos, Calif., the San Jose Spotlight reported June 15.

HCA Healthcare, the hospital's parent company, plans to shutter the services Aug. 20, the report said. This could lead to an 8 percent decrease in inpatient psychiatric acute beds; thte county has about 211 inpatient psychiatric beds.

"It was a shock to start with and then a lot of sadness because it just could cause a lot of problems for the community, which is already in a state of crisis because of the lack of the acute care for people," Uday Kapoor, board director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Santa Clara County said in the report.

Good Samaritan cited staffing woes as a reason for closing the behavioral health unit. It is also closing its Mission Oaks Pedtiatric intensive care unit.