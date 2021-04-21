Senior living facilities desperate for COVID-19 relief funds, lawmakers tell HHS

Alia Paavola - Print  | 

More than 50 U.S. lawmakers are urging HHS to equitably distribute the remaining money in the Provider Relief Fund, asking the department specifically to allocate funds to long-term care providers. 

In a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, the lawmakers urge HHS to quickly provide assistance to senior living facilities which are experiencing financial losses that are "long-term, compounding and unsustainable."

The lawmakers argue that these facilities care for nearly 2 million seniors, but have received a more limited amount of federal aid from the Provider Relief Fund. 

"It is estimated that approximately $23 billion remains in the Provider Relief Fund, and a proportional allocation of funds to these senior care facilities would signal that this administration remains dedicated to helping our nation’s seniors and their families," the letter reads. 

Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va, and Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, are leading the bipartisan effort to urge HHS to quickly distribute the funds to these facilities.

More articles on healthcare finance: 
Dozens of nursing supervisors laid off at Nevada hospital
UVA Health to drop thousands of lawsuits against patients for unpaid bills
Delaware mental health provider files for bankruptcy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 