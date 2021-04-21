Senior living facilities desperate for COVID-19 relief funds, lawmakers tell HHS

More than 50 U.S. lawmakers are urging HHS to equitably distribute the remaining money in the Provider Relief Fund, asking the department specifically to allocate funds to long-term care providers.

In a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, the lawmakers urge HHS to quickly provide assistance to senior living facilities which are experiencing financial losses that are "long-term, compounding and unsustainable."



The lawmakers argue that these facilities care for nearly 2 million seniors, but have received a more limited amount of federal aid from the Provider Relief Fund.

"It is estimated that approximately $23 billion remains in the Provider Relief Fund, and a proportional allocation of funds to these senior care facilities would signal that this administration remains dedicated to helping our nation’s seniors and their families," the letter reads.

Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va, and Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, are leading the bipartisan effort to urge HHS to quickly distribute the funds to these facilities.

