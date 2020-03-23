Senate Democrats block action on $2 trillion coronavirus spending plan

Senate Republicans' COVID-19 stimulus plan hit a speed bump March 22 when Senate Democrats blocked action on the proposal, according to The New York Times.

Democrats blocked the first attempt to advance the spending plan, which is now expected to cost nearly $2 trillion, arguing it doesn't provide enough support for workers or state and local governments and gives too much discretion to the Treasury Department, according to Bloomberg.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will continue to work with Democratic leaders and the White House to negotiate a deal that will receive enough Democratic votes to pass, according to the report.

Read more about the stimulus plan and how it would affect hospitals and other healthcare providers here.

