Scripps Health gets $22.1M to support health, research programs

San Diego-based Scripps Health received $22.1 million Nov. 13 to fund breast cancer, heart disease and neurocognitive disease programs. It's one of several California healthcare organizations that applied for residual funds from a legal settlement, which called for the leftover money to be dedicated to health programs, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The grant will be used for a number of health programs at Scripps Health including clinical trials and breast cancer research, a cardiology outreach program for underserved women, and a new rapid testing project related to obstructive sleep apnea and neurocognitive care. Funds will also help develop a number of projects that address healthcare disparities.

The funds come from a legal settlement, which did not involve Scripps Health, earlier this year between a pharmaceutical company and a class-action group of consumers who said the company failed to accurately represent the health risks and benefits of its hormone replacement therapy drugs. The settlement agreement required excess funds to be used as support in health areas that were central to the case.

