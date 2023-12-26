Rush University Medical Center rolling out 'digital roadmap' in 2024

Looking back at 2023, Paul Casey, MD, interim president of Rush Faculty Practice Group at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, told Becker's that following a year of "tremendous growth" in all areas, regional and reputational growth is where they've seen the most expansion.

"We believe there will always be demand for the highest quality and most accessible care our teams provide so we are continuing to grow through ambulatory expansion and key strategic partnerships including our first out of state clinic in neighboring Indiana," Dr. Casey said.

The 671-bed hospital center was listed as one of the top 132 Leapfrog teaching hospitals of 2023. To build on that momentum, Mr. Casey said the center's accessibility and growth won't be restricted by the pace that they open new locations, and teased to big technology plans.

"We have created a digital roadmap that will begin to roll out in January of 2024," Dr. Casey said.

Along with the digital roadmap, Dr. Casey is optimistic about the center's patient dedication heading into the new year.

"I believe we collectively have an opportunity to radically re-engineer how patients access and interact with their healthcare providers, and I am confident that Rush's digital journey will advance our capabilities and accessibility significantly," Dr. Casey said.