90-bed Georgia hospital to close in October

Financial strain is prompting the Oct. 31 closure of Northridge Medical Center, a 90-bed hospital in Commerce, Ga., according to Georgia Health News.

The hospital has lost $5 million a year for the last three years and is projecting a $4 million loss this year.

"We kept thinking we were going to turn it around," George Hunt, an executive vice president of the hospital's parent company Ethica Health and Retirement Communities, told Georgia Health News.

Mr. Hunt said that the financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic didn't factor into closing Northridge Medical. Ethica had been searching for a buyer, but couldn't find one, he said.

With the announcement, Northridge Medical Center becomes the second rural facility in Georgia to reveal plans to close in the last few weeks. In late July, the 25-bed Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert, Ga., said it would close.

More articles on healthcare finance:

West Virginia health system gets bankruptcy plan approved; has -120 days cash on hand in Q2

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta extends furloughs until November

ProMedica posts $234.7M profit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.