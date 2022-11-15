Ratings mixed as health systems deal with multiple challenges

Ratings for health systems were somewhat mixed in recent weeks amid capital upgrades, ransomware attacks and ongoing operating losses.

Here is a summary of recent ratings since Becker's last roundup Sept. 21:

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center — upgraded debt outlook to "BB+" from "BB" in November (Fitch Ratings)

The ratings group upgraded the group's Issuer Default Rating as it did with revenue bonds issued on behalf of LLUMC by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority. Fitch described the ratings outlook as "stable."

"The upgrade to 'BB+' incorporates LLUMC's major new hospital, which is now open, and the system has been operating in their new environment for more than one year, removing a considerable risk factor," Fitch said in the report. "As the only academic medical center (AMC) and only children's hospital serving a large population base in the Inland Empire, LLUMC is well positioned from a competitive perspective."

The following systems experienced downgrades:

Main Line Health (Radnor Township, Pa.) — downgraded debt rating from "AA" to "AA-" in November (Fitch Ratings)

The downgrade reflects "significant operating losses" in fiscal year 2022, ending June 30, and is in relation to $594 million of bonds the health system holds. While downgrading that specific rating, however, Fitch described the healthcare group's outlook as stable and said that it will benefit from a good market position in a favorable service area with strong market share.

Fitch described "continued expense challenges" facing the hospital group over the next two years as part of its decision to downgrade the debt rating.

Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Healthcare System — lowered financial outlook in November from stable to negative amid uncertainty around the hospital group's capital spending plans (Fitch Ratings)

"The Negative Outlook reflects uncertainty around capital spending and the potential issuance of new debt to address infrastructure issues at the system's main campus and expand inpatient/outpatient capacity," Fitch said. "A master facilities planning process has begun, but cost estimates and timing are not yet available and the board has not approved any potential projects."

Fitch also affirmed default ratings for HRHS at "A-."

Meanwhile, Oracle's credit rating was lowered in November from "BBB+" to "BBB" with a negative outlook (Fitch Ratings)

The move is related to Oracle's purchase of EHR vendor Cerner and continued borrowing including an additional sale of $7 billion of bonds. Oracle sold the bonds in as many as four parts.

Finally, CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) ratings remained unchanged in October despite a ransomware attack hitting the 140-hospital health system (Fitch Ratings)

The overall credit impact from the attack was "minimal at this time," according to an Oct. 18 update from the ratings group. Fitch also noted in its non-rating action commentary that the ransomware attack on CommonSpirit "highlights increased risks to healthcare providers as such attacks become more common."