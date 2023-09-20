Providence recovery gathers momentum — How 14 KPIs are tracking

Renton, Wash.-based Providence reported a $202 million operating loss in the second quarter, a $222 million improvement from the $424 million loss posted in the second quarter of 2022.

In the first six months of 2023, revenue increased by $1.3 billion year over year to $14 billion, while expenses increased by $1 billion to $14.6 billion, according to recently released financial results. For the six-month period, Providence posted an operating loss of $547 million compared to $934 million during the same period in 2022.

Despite operating losses continuing in the first and second quarters of 2023, the 51-hospital system continues to move the needle in the right direction.

"External pressures — including inflation, the shortage of health care personnel and an increase in denials or delays in reimbursement — have persisted well into 2023," Providence CFO Greg Hoffman said. "That is why we continue to stay the course on our strategies for recovery and renewal. These efforts are making an important difference, and together with the caregivers of Providence, we are improving our overall operating performance and continuing to meet the growing health needs of our communities."

Year over year for the six months ended June 30, Providence has seen improvements within several key performance indicators, including inpatient and outpatient surgeries, inpatient admissions, acute outpatient visits, primary care visits and full-time equivalents:

1. Inpatient admissions

2023: 213,631

2022: 209,309

Percentage change: 2.1 percent

2. Acute patient days

2023: 1,195,441

2022: 1,198,438

Percentage change: (0.3 percent)

3. Acute outpatient visits

2023: 6,896,127

2022: 6,406,030

Percentage change: 7.7 percent

4. Primary care visits

2023: 7,191,806

2022: 6,885,811

Percentage change: 4.4 percent

5. Inpatient surgeries and procedures

2023: 94,463

2022: 88,616

Percentage change: 6.6 percent

6. Outpatient surgeries and procedures

2023: 253,307

2022: 216,083

Percentage change: 17.2 percent

7. Long-term care admissions

2023: 1,824

2022: 1,962

Percentage change: (7 percent)

8. Long-term care patient days

2023: 160,948

2022: 148,282

Percentage change: 8.5 percent

9. Home health visits

2023: 570,013

2022: 532,603

Percentage change: 7 percent

10. Hospice days

2023: 537,613

2022: 535,435

Percentage change: 0.4 percent

11. Housing and assisted living days

2023: 226,321

2022: 225,589

Percentage change: 0.3 percent

12. Acute average daily census

2023: 6,605

2022: 6,621

Percentage change: (0.2 percent)

13. Acute licensed beds

2023: 11,293

2022: 11,353

Percentage change: (0.5 percent)

14. Full-time equivalents

2023: 107,025

2022: 105,169

Percentage change: 1.8 percent