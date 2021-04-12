Providence hospital in California lays off 10

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., will lay off 10 employees, according to The Napa Valley Register.



The layoffs will affect six emergency department technicians and four cooks.

Steven Buck, executive director of communications at Providence, told the Register the COVID-19 pandemic had a "profound effect" on the hospital system, including volume and revenue reductions. As a result of volume declines in its ED, the health system is reducing staffing.

Mr. Buck added that the hospital regularly assesses operations, staffing levels and financial performance.



"One of the impacts of COVID-19 is a shift in how patients are seeking and receiving medical care, including the use of telemedicine. This has also affected the volume of visits to the emergency department at Queen of the Valley, which has had an impact on staffing needs," Mr. Buck told the Register.

As of calendar year 2019, the most recent available, the hospital had more than 1,680 employees.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Congress urged to boost funding for training of pediatric healthcare workers

5 organizations erasing millions in medical debt

$8.5B in aid earmarked for rural healthcare, but no Biden pick to administer it yet

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.