Providence Group taking over 7 ProMedica-owned SNFs

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica Health System is relinquishing control of seven skilled nursing facilities to Providence Group, a for-profit corporation, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Nov. 21.

Below are the seven SNFs involved in the transaction:

ManorCare Health Services-Citrus Heights: 162 beds;

ManorCare Health Services-Sunnyvale: 140 beds;

ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (Rossmoor): 155 beds;

ProMedica Skilled Nursing and REhabilitation (Tice Valley): 120 beds;

ManorCare Health Services-Fountain Valley: 151 beds;

ManorCare Health Services-Hemet: 178 beds; and

ManorVare of Palm Desert: 178 beds

Mr. Botna's conditional approval includes conditions like maintaining and continuing to employee good standing staff, keeping the same type and level of services being provided to residents, ensuring continued participating in Medi-Cal and Medicare for eligible patients, establishing a community advisory board at each facility for at least five years and complying with nondiscrimination rules in the provision of services. "Our top priority when reviewing healthcare transactions is the safety of the residents," Mr. Botna said.

ProMedica Health System recently sold its home health, palliative, and hospice business to Gentiva Health Services. Providence Group has operated in California since 2012, and is responsible for more than 10,000 licensed beds and 20,000 California employees.