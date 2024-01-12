Providence closing outpatient labs across California

Renton, Wash.-based Providence, a nonprofit, faith-based health system, is closing its outpatient lab service line across multiple California hospitals to strengthen care delivery and partnerships with other lab service organizations, a spokesperson for Providence said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Providence has six hospitals in Northern California and 11 hospitals in Southern California. Los Angeles-based Facey Medical Group is also affiliated with the health system, according to its website.

"Providence will maintain several outpatient testing services at the affected acute care ministries that support pathology, cytology, transfusions, and hospital perioperative testing," the spokesperson said.

Inpatient and emergency department testing will also continue, along with lab testing connected to Providence's outpatient departments' patient care.

"All employees who support the outpatient lab service line at affected locations will be retained by Providence and continue working as Providence employees with no changes to their wages or benefits," the spokesperson said.