ProMedica's net income falls by 717% in Q3 as COVID-19 relief funding shrinks

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica saw a net loss of almost $48.3 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, a more than 717 percent decrease from the same quarter last year, according to its quarterly financial report.

The health system, which has 11 hospitals and a total of 500 locations in 28 states, reported an increase in revenue of almost 7.5 percent from the same period in 2020 to about $1.7 billion in the same three-month period. A large portion of this revenue is from net patient service revenue of about $1.2 billion, an almost 8 percent increase from the same period last year.

Total expenses increased by about 7.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020 to about $1.7 billion, with increases in employee compensation, food and drugs, medical expenses, contracted fees, and supplies. The insurance, utilities and "other" categories of expenses all decreased, however.

ProMedica saw an operating loss of about $23.5 million in the three-month period ending Sept. 30, compared to an operating loss of about $21.8 million in the same quarter last year. The health system attributed this to costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the nine months ended Sept. 30, ProMedica reported a net loss of $109.5 million, a 182 percent decrease from the same period in 2020. Its total revenue had a slight increase of 0.3 percent to $5.1 billion in the same period, compared to 2020. The system saw an operating loss of about than $101.4 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to operating income of about $168.2 million in 2020. The system noted that the previous year's results benefited from $257.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.