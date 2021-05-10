Private equity pushes into healthcare: 8 recent deals

The healthcare sector is drawing interest from private equity investors this year, with at least eight deals announced in the last month.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. NewSpring, a private equity group, invested in Spirit Pharmaceuticals, which develops, packages and distributes private-label, over-the-counter pharmaceutical products.

2. NewSpring, along with Capital Alignment Partners, Petra Capital Partners and Tecum Capital, acquired Aging With Comfort, a Philadelphia-based home care agency.

3. SPG, a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, acquired Child Counseling & Behavior Therapy Clinic, a California-based provider of behavior intervention services.

4. Medrio, a portfolio company of Questa Capital that provides clinical technology to pharmaceutical, device and diagnostics providers, acquired HMD Clinical, which provides randomization and trial supply management solutions.

5. Appriss Health, a provider of cloud-based care coordination software and analytics solutions backed by Clearlake Capital Group, completed its acquisition of PatientPing, which offers care coordination solutions for patients with complex needs.

6. Provation, a procedure documentation and clinical decision support solution provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, acquired iProcedures, a provider of cloud-based anesthesia documentation and perioperative data management software.

7. Private equity firm General Atlantic invested in virtual chronic care platform Vida Health.



8. Health Enterprise Partners and SV Health Investors funded Jet Health's acquisition of Hospice de la Luz, an Albuquerque, N.M.-based hospice company. Jet Health is a portfolio company of the two PE firms and provides hospice services.

