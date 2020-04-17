Private equity pushes into healthcare: 11 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors this year.

Here are 11 private equity deals announced since March 1:

1. The Blackstone Group agreed to acquire a majority stake in Burlington, Mass.-based HealthEdge, a provider of core administrative processing systems to healthcare businesses.

2. Veritas Capital agreed to pay $5 billion to acquire DXC Technology's healthcare technology business.

3. Vision Innovation Partners, a portfolio company of Centre Partners, acquired Baltimore Eye Physicians, an ophthalmology practice with two locations.

4. Northlane Capital Partners invested in Dallas-based VMG Health, a valuation and transaction advisory firm exclusively focused on the healthcare industry.

5. Council Capital invested in Physician Housecalls, a Chickasha, Okla.-based a provider of primary care services at private residences and assisted living facilities.

6. Charter Health Care Group, a portfolio company of Pharos Capital Group, acquired two hospice service providers: Las Vegas-based St. Luke's Home Hospice and Phoenix-based Arizona Select Hospice.

7. Francisco Partners acquired Smith Technologies, a Spartanburg, S.C.-based developer of community pharmacy and long-term care technology.

8. The Riverside Company invested in Red Nucleus Enterprises, a Yardley, Pa.-based provider of compliance and learning services to the pharmaceutical industry.

9. Veronis Suhler Stevenson and NewSpring Health Capital acquired BRC Healthcare, an Austin, Texas-based provider of addiction treatment services.

10. TPG Capital invested in LifeStance Health, a Bellevue, Wash.-based provider of outpatient behavioral health services.

11. Therapeutic Research Center, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, acquired CriticalPoint, a provider of drug compounding training programs, and Clinical IQ, a consulting group that focuses on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

