Prior authorizations lead to serious patient adverse events, 30% of physicians say

Thirty percent of physicians said that prior authorizations have led to a serious adverse event for a patient in their care, according to research released April 7 by the American Medical Association.

The American Medical Association surveyed 1,000 practicing physicians in December. Below are seven of the survey's notable findings:

Ninety-four percent of physicians said the prior authorization process delays patients' access to necessary care. Thirty-nine percent said the prior authorization process often delays access to necessary care, and 15 percent said it always does.



Ninety percent of physicians said prior authorizations have a negative effect on patients' clinical outcomes.



Eighty-five percent of physicians said the burden associated with prior authorization is high or extremely high.



Seventy-nine percent of physicians said the prior authorization process at least sometimes leads to treatment abandonment.



Forty percent of physicians have staff who work exclusively on prior authorizations.



Thirty percent of physicians said that prior authorizations have led to a serious adverse event for a patient in their care.



Twenty-one percent of physicians said prior authorizations have led to a patient’s hospitalization,18 percent said they led to a life-threatening event or required intervention to prevent permanent damage and 9 percent said they led to a disability or permanent bodily damage.

