Prior authorizations lead to serious patient adverse events, 30% of physicians say

Thirty percent of physicians said that prior authorizations have led to a serious adverse event for a patient in their care, according to research released April 7 by the American Medical Association.
The American Medical Association surveyed 1,000 practicing physicians in December. Below are seven of the survey's notable findings:
- Ninety-four percent of physicians said the prior authorization process delays patients' access to necessary care. Thirty-nine percent said the prior authorization process often delays access to necessary care, and 15 percent said it always does.
- Ninety percent of physicians said prior authorizations have a negative effect on patients' clinical outcomes.
- Eighty-five percent of physicians said the burden associated with prior authorization is high or extremely high.
- Seventy-nine percent of physicians said the prior authorization process at least sometimes leads to treatment abandonment.
- Forty percent of physicians have staff who work exclusively on prior authorizations.
- Twenty-one percent of physicians said prior authorizations have led to a patient’s hospitalization,18 percent said they led to a life-threatening event or required intervention to prevent permanent damage and 9 percent said they led to a disability or permanent bodily damage.
