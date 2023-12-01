Prime transferring hundreds of hospital employees to UC San Diego Health 

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare is transferring more than 800 employees to Alvarado Hospital Medical Center amid a planned sale of the 302-bed hospital to UC San Diego Health for $200 million, according to WARN documents filed with the state Nov. 29.

The sale was previously announced in October and is expected to close in December. Alavarado will be renamed UC San Diego Health East Campus.

"Alvarado Hospital is attractive on multiple levels," UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent told the San Diego Business Journal in October. "At the most elemental level, the combination of its talented providers, team members and patient care facilities makes it an absolute gem."

Alvarado Hospital was established in 1972 and purchased by Prime in 2010. It employs 800 with a medical staff of 300. Hospital employees were planned for immediate transition to UCSD Health for employment, according to an October news release announcing the sale. Retrofitting of the facility is set to begin in January, according to the Business Journal.

"We look forward to a smooth transition and to integrating with the UC San Diego Health network of care and services," Jackman Hampton, chief human resources officer for UCSD Health, told the outlet. "We are committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment where Alvarado Hospital team members feel welcome and cared for."