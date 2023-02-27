Presbyterian Healthcare reports $370M loss as investments slump

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services reported an overall loss of $370.7 million in 2022 as heavy investment declines dragged down performance. That figure compared with net income of $274 million in 2021.

The nine-hospital system, which has a licensed bed capacity of 1,017, reported an overall gain of $46 million for the most recent quarter ending Dec. 31 as an improved quarterly investment performance helped offset the net operating loss of $47.9 million.

But it was the $333.8 million loss on unrealized investments that pulled the system down over the year. The operating loss for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, totaled $105.4 million compared with a $69 million gain in 2021.

Presbyterian also operates a health insurance division that saw a $388.9 million increase in net premiums during 2022.