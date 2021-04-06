Physicians collect 20% more from out-of-network emergency care than in-network

Physicians recover a higher share of charges for out-of-network care they provide to emergency patients than in-network care, according to research published April 5 in Health Affairs.

The study examined data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey to determine how much privately insured emergency patients paid when they received a bill for out-of-network care and how much physicians received.

The researchers found that physicians collected 65 percent of the amount paid for out-of-network bills, compared to 52 percent for in-network bills, a 20 percent increase.

On average, patients who received an out-of-network bill for emergency care paid physicians more than 10 times the amount other emergency patients paid.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Despite tax breaks, nonprofit hospitals not matching charity care of for-profit counterparts

One Medical accidentally billed some patients at Washington, DC, mass vaccination site

Hospital adjusted expenses per inpatient day across 50 states

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.