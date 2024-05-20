Pennsylvania Prime Healthcare hospitals to become nonprofit

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has shared plans to convert its Pennsylvania hospitals to nonprofit status.

Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, Pa., will become nonprofit through assumed ownership and operation by the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, according to a Prime Healthcare May 20 news release.

Prime Healthcare's other hospital in the state, East Norriton, Pa.-based Suburban Community Hospital, will also come under the foundation's ownership. "This will improve care coordination between the three facilities and aligns with statewide policy initiatives regarding not-for-profit ownership," the release said.

Prime Healthcare Foundation comprises 14 hospitals across California, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. It has more than $1.3 billion in assets and gives over $3 billion in charity care, according to the release.