Pennsylvania hospital facing April 1 shutdown gets support from governor

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his administration will do everything possible to keep Easton (Pa.) Hospital open.

Easton Hospital has faced financial challenges for months and is on the brink of closing after canceling profitable elective surgeries in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Dallas-based Steward Health Care, which owns the hospital, recently sent a letter to Mr. Wolf indicating Easton Hospital would close April 1 if it didn't receive an infusion of about $40 million by March 25.

During a March 26 briefing on the COVID-19 crisis, Mr. Wolf pledged to support the hospital, according to lehighvalleylive.com. However, the state hasn't committed to provide the full amount of funding needed to keep the hospital open.

State officials said they're working with all departments to keep the hospital operational, according to the report. Kate Roberts, deputy secretary in the governor's Office of Legislative Affairs, said there may be funding available for Easton Hospital in the $2 trillion stimulus bill that President Donald Trump signed into law on March 27.

In February, Steward signed a letter of intent to sell Easton Hospital to Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System. Negotiations have stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

